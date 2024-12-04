After liberating it from the terrorist group PKK/YPG, the opposition Syrian National Army has uncovered a 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) tunnel network in the northwestern city of Tel Rifaat.

Anadolu Agency, TRT World and TRT Arabi were the first news organisations there to capture the tunnel network in Tel Rifaat, a city in Syria's Aleppo province, on camera.

A search followed by Anadolu Agency of the tunnels dug metres below the buildings found stacked barrels, electrical cables, and rooms with beds behind iron doors.

The tunnels were seen to be about 1 metre wide by 2 metres high (3.3 by 6.6 feet).

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) footage of the city shows that many houses in Tel Rifaat, which has been under terrorist occupation for years, have fallen into disrepair due to a lack of maintenance.

TRT World had unprecedented access to the underground tunnel system once used by the PKK/YPG terrorist group revealing the scale and sophistication of their activities in the region.

Civilian settlements for terrorist activities

The terrorist PKK/YPG, the Syrian-based branch of the PKK, has waged a long and destructive terror campaign against Türkiye.

In the territories it occupies in Syria, particularly near the border, the group has dug extensive tunnels to serve as hiding places, facilitate infiltration, and enable sudden attacks.

These tunnels are also strategically used to transport materials between different regions, enhancing the group's mobility and logistical capabilities within occupied areas.