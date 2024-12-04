French lawmakers have voted to oust the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after just three months in office, a historic move which plunged the country further into political chaos.

For the first time in over sixty years, the National Assembly lower house toppled the incumbent government on Wednesday, approving a no-confidence motion that had been proposed by the hard left but which crucially was backed by the far-right headed by Marine Le Pen.

Barnier's rapid ejection from office comes after snap parliamentary elections this summer which resulted in a hung parliament with no party having an overall majority and the far-right holding the key to the government's survival.

President Emmanuel Macron now has the unenviable choice of picking a viable successor with over two years of his presidential term left.

The National Assembly debated a motion brought by the hard left in a standoff over next year's austerity budget, after the prime minister on Monday forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.

With the support of the far-right, a majority of 331 MPs in the 577-member chamber voted to oust the government.

Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet confirmed Barnier would now have to "submit his resignation" to Macron and declared the session closed.

Macron flew back into Paris just ahead of the vote after wrapping up his three-day state visit to Saudi Arabia, an apparent world away from the domestic crisis.

He strolled earlier Wednesday through the desert sands of the Al-Ula oasis, an iconic tourist project of the kingdom, marvelling at ancient landmarks. After landing, he headed direct to the Elysee Palace.

On Tuesday, Macron accused Le Pen's far-right of "unbearable cynicism" in backing the motion .

No new elections can be called within a year of last summer's vote, narrowing Macron's options.