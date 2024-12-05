Afghanistan’s economy is showing modest signs of growth after two years of severe contraction, the World Bank has said.

In its latest development update issued late on Wednesday, the financial institution said modest GDP growth of 2.7 percent was driven by private consumption.

The partial recovery, coupled with falling food prices, helped to gradually improve household welfare.

Before the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, Afghanistan’s economy relied heavily on foreign aid.

Their takeover three years ago sent the economy into a tailspin, as billions in international funds were frozen, and tens of thousands of highly skilled Afghans fled the country and took their money with them.

'Limited prospects'