WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea President Yoon poses 'great danger' — ruling party chief
Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon says President Yoon Suk-yeol must be suspended as soon as possible.
South Korea President Yoon poses 'great danger' — ruling party chief
People protest during a candlelight vigil calling for the resignation of South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, in Seoul / Photo: Reuters
December 6, 2024

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol could put citizens in "great danger" if he is not suspended, the head of the ruling party has said.

"(If) President Yoon continues to hold the office of the presidency, there is a significant risk that extreme actions similar to the martial law declaration could be repeated, which could put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger," said People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon on Friday.

Han said Yoon needs to be removed from authority for the safety of the country for trying to impose martial law, but stopped short of urging members to vote for impeachment.

Credible evidence suggests that Yoon ordered the arrest of key politicians on the night he declared martial law this week, the head of the ruling party added.

"It was confirmed last night (Thursday) through credible evidence that on the day martial law was declared, President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the chief of the Counterintelligence Command, his junior from university, to arrest key politicians, (labelling) them as anti-state forces, and mobilised intelligence agencies to arrest them."

Yoon shocked the nation and his own ruling party on Tuesday when he announced he was imposing martial law in order to root out "anti-state forces" and overcome obstructionist political opponents.

He reversed course about six hours later after Parliament, including some members of his party, voted to oppose the decree.

RelatedWhy South Korea’s president Yoon declared and then lifted martial law
Recommended

Impeachment vote

The main opposition Democratic Party has scheduled an impeachment vote for Saturday evening, and the national police have launched an investigation into Yoon on claims of insurrection filed by an opposition party and activists.

On Thursday, the ruling party said it was against impeachment, but Han suggested that stance may be shifting in light of "credible evidence" that Yoon had intended to arrest and detain political leaders at Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.

"I said yesterday that I would try not to pass this impeachment in order to prevent damage to the people and supporters caused by the unprepared chaos, but I believe that President Yoon Suk-yeol's immediate suspension of office is necessary to protect the Republic of Korea and its people in light of the newly revealed facts," Han said.

He did not explicitly call for impeachment or respond to reporters when asked for clarification.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung said the declaration of martial law was a rebellion waged by the president in order to maintain or extend his power.

"It's an act of insurrection," he said. "It's a pro-military coup."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction