Hindutva, or Hindu nationalism, is an ethno-religious movement that has gained momentum in India over recent decades. Popularised by perceptions of a threat posed by Islam, this ideology is often marked by intolerance, violence, and discriminatory policies targeting religious minorities.

The rise of Hindutva has been closely tied to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been accused of further entrenching these divisive authoritarian and discriminatory ideologies and policies into Indian society.

In the United States, the Indian diaspora constitutes 80 percent of South Asians and is the second-largest immigrant group, with 54 percent identifying as Hindu and 13 percent as Muslim.

Recent years have seen diaspora groups mobilising support for Hindutva ideology. This could be seen at events such as the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston in 2019, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from then-US president Donald Trump, highlighting the transnational influence of Indian political currents.

To understand the growing influence of Hindutva ideology among Hindus in the US and its potential implications for religious intolerance and discrimination within the country, I led a study that was recently published by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU).

Indian/Hindu identity

Hindutva views India as the historic and spiritual homeland of Hindus, even though it is officially a secular state with significant religious diversity. Some 72 percent of Hindu American respondents in our study view Hinduism as integral to Indian identity.

Widespread support for Modi's government, viewed as another key marker of true Indian identity by 55 percent of Hindu respondents, further underscores the embrace of Hindutva ideology amongst many Hindu Americans.

This exclusionary view of Indian identity has led to the ongoing marginalisation of non-Hindu communities in India (including Muslims, Christians, Dalits, and Sikhs) from the broader narrative of what it means to be truly "Indian." Which begs the question: does espousing Hindu nationalist ideology marginalise non-Hindu Indians from their Indian American identity?

Perhaps one of the most surprising findings of our study is that 81 percent of second- and third-generation Hindu respondents (the American-born children and grandchildren of immigrants) emphasise the essentialness of Hinduism to Indian identity, compared to 62 percent of first-generation Hindu respondents.

It could be that those who grew up in India had relationships with Indians of different or no faith, making them more aware and tolerant of the religious diversity of Indians. They also may have lived in India under a different government that was not as nationalistic and discriminatory towards non-Hindu groups.

Of course, the other concerning possibility is that those born and raised in the US might be influenced by domestic Hindu-nationalist propaganda and an affinity towards a unique type of home-grown extremist ideology.

These later generations, while more affirmatively identifying as American and politically liberal, also demonstrated higher support for Modi's government and BJP policies. Some 67 percent of second-generation and 65 percent of third+ generation Hindus in the sample stated it is an important marker for being truly Indian, compared to only 39 percent of first-generation Hindus in the sample.

Language emerged as another significant factor, with second- and third-generation Hindu respondents more likely to prioritise speaking Hindi as essential to Indian identity (77 percent and 74 percent, respectively) compared to 52 percent of first-generation respondents.

India is a nation of over 1,600 mother tongues, however, modern Hindi imposition, a form of "linguistic or language imperialism," has been used as a political tool, often referred to as the new Hindutva weapon of polarisation, with many supporting the use of Hindi as a sole language of India.

"One Nation, One Language" has repeatedly been used to justify the imposition of Hindi, especially by Hindu nationalists who use the phrase "Hindi-Hindu-Hindustan."

Equating Hinduism and its cultural attributes like the Hindi language with Indian identity could be seen as exclusionary and discriminatory. It can also alienate or marginalise members of the Indian diaspora who belong to other religious or secular backgrounds, hampering social cohesion in the US.

Favouring Hindu-centric policies

Our study also found that while many Hindus in the US advocate for progressive policies domestically, they appear to simultaneously support policies aligned with Hindu nationalism in India.

Diasporic communities often form perceptions of their homeland based on idealised or static notions of culture and identity. For Hindus in the US, this may result in support for policies that appear to safeguard Hindu identity.

Hindus in our sample lean liberal in their political affiliations, with 55 percent describing their views as somewhat or very liberal, compared to 31 percent of the general public. However, the sample displayed no statistically significant difference in favourability toward the BJP between those identifying as Democrats or liberals, and those with moderate or conservative views.

This duality suggests a nuanced relationship between political ideology and transnational identity.

That's even if those policies diverge from the realities or challenges faced in modern India, reflecting a form of "long-distance nationalism," where the diaspora shapes narratives without necessarily experiencing their on-the-ground implications, like intercultural or interfaith communal discord and/or violence.

One of the most concerning findings of the ISPU study is the higher Islamophobia Index score among Hindus in the sample, compared to the general public. The index, which measures the level of endorsement of negative stereotypes about Muslims, placed Hindus at 44 out of 100, significantly higher than the general public's score of 36.