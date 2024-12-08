The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation has reportedly been preventing civilians from returning to their homes in northeastern Syria's Afrin following the end of Bashar al Assad's 24-year rule, which came after a surprise offensive by the armed opposition groups.

Many Afrin families have endured severe conditions in displacement camps over the past seven years and are eager to return home.

Yet, according to local sources, the PKK/YPG has been spreading disinformation through its affiliated media outlets, claiming that the lives of those returning to Afrin are at risk.

The group is accused of forcibly relocating civilians to the Tel Rifaat and Shahba regions before attempting to move them to Tabqa, Manbij, and Raqqa, obstructing Afrin residents from relief after having endured harsh living conditions in camps for the past seven years.

839 families have returned