Any political transition in Syria following the fall of Bashar al Assad must include accountability for him and others behind crimes committed under his rule, the UN rights chief said.

"Any political transition must ensure accountability for perpetrators of serious violations and guarantee that those responsible are held to account," Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Asked about whether Assad was among those who should be brought to account, he said the "former president of Syria and whoever was in senior leadership positions, there are indeed serious grounds to believe that they may have committed atrocity crimes".

"It is imperative that all evidence be collected and preserved meticulously for future use."

Half a million dead, millions displaced

His comments came after Assad fled Syria as opposition groups swept into Damascus, triggering celebrations across the country and beyond at the end of his oppressive rule.

Assad's government fell 11 days after the armed anti-regime groups began a surprise advance, more than 13 years after Assad's crackdown on anti-government protests ignited war in Syria — which had become largely dormant until the recent opposition push.