WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia holds strategic advantage in Ukraine war: Moscow
US President-elect Trump, who has vowed to end the conflict, is returning to the White House at a time of Russian ascendancy.
Russia holds strategic advantage in Ukraine war: Moscow
Naryshkin added that for Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had lost legitimacy. / Photo: AP
December 10, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign intelligence chief has said that Russia was close to achieving its goals in Ukraine with Moscow holding what he said was the strategic initiative in all areas of the war.

The Russia-Ukraine war has left tens of thousands dead, displaced millions and triggered the biggest crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

"The situation on the front is not in Kiev's favour," Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told Razvedchik on Tuesday, the official publication of the foreign intelligence agency.

"The strategic initiative in all areas belongs to us, we are close to achieving our goals, while the armed forces of Ukraine are on the verge of collapse," Naryshkin said.

Naryshkin added that for Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had lost legitimacy and "the ability to negotiate".

Naryshkin, who heads the main successor organisation to the Soviet-era KGB's First Chief Directorate, is one of the few senior Russian officials to have relatively regular contacts with senior US and Western officials.

His views give an insight into thinking at the top levels of the Kremlin - which views the West's support for Ukraine as evidence that the United States is fighting a proxy war against Russia aimed at toppling Moscow's rulers.

RelatedUkraine receives second batch of F16 fighter jets from Denmark — Zelenskyy
Recommended

'The madness of war'

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end "the madness" of war.

Zelenskyy on Monday made the case for a diplomatic settlement to the war and raised the idea of foreign troops being deployed in Ukraine until it could join the NATO military alliance.

Trump, who has vowed to swiftly end the conflict, is returning to the White House at a time of Russian ascendancy. Moscow controls a chunk of Ukraine about the size of the American state of Virginia and is advancing at the fastest pace since the early days of the 2022 offensive.

Open source maps showed Russian forces pushing along the front, with fierce fighting in the towns of Kurakhove and Toretsk in Ukraine's east.

Reuters reported last month that Putin is open to discussing a Ukraine ceasefire deal with Trump but rules out making any major territorial concessions and insists Kiev abandon ambitions to join NATO.

Putin has said Russia should be left fully in control of four Ukrainian regions his troops partially control at the moment for a peace deal to be done.

RelatedRussia pounds Kiev with cruise and ballistic missiles: Ukrainian military
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks