Türkiye's indigenous Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing one million flight hours, cementing its status as a game-changing military technology and export success.

The Bayraktar TB2, developed by Baykar, has logged approximately 150 million kilometres since entering service in 2014, equivalent to circling the Earth's circumference 3,742 times, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This remarkable achievement represents a significant leap forward in unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities, solidifying its status as the longest-serving national air platform.

Baykar has helped Türkiye become the world's largest exporter of armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), accounting for 65 percent of the global market, according to a report by the US think tank Center for a New American Security.

Baykar has signed export agreements with 35 countries, including 34 for the Bayraktar TB2, and has achieved remarkable export revenues. In 2023, the company generated $1.8 billion in exports, with over 90 percent of its revenues coming from international sales.

From Battlefield to Global Recognition

The Bayraktar TB2 has been pivotal in several conflict zones, including Libya, Karabakh, and Ukraine, where it gained international recognition for its effectiveness.

In Ukraine, the drone became a national symbol, with people even naming their children "Bayraktar" in tribute to its remarkable performance. Public fundraising campaigns were organised in multiple countries to support Ukraine's drone capabilities, demonstrating the widespread admiration for this technological marvel.

In a new technological breakthrough, the drone performed an autonomous barrel roll on May 31, 2024, becoming the first and only UCAV globally to successfully execute this complex manoeuvre.

The aircraft is built with a 93 percent local industry participation rate at the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul, highlighting Türkiye's commitment to indigenous technological development.