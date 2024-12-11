The family of a Turkish-American woman, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, killed by Israel in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and call for an independent US-led probe into her killing, Eygi's sister told the Reuters news agency.

"For the last three months, Blinken and State Department officials have repeatedly told us to wait for Israel, the government whose army perpetrated the crime against Aysenur, to investigate itself. This cannot stand," Ozden Bennett, Eygi's sister, said in a statement.

Eygi's widower, Hamid Ali, and Bennett will be among the family members meeting Blinken and State Department officials on Monday.

Israeli forces shot Eygi dead on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Eygi's killing and the surge of assaults on Palestinians in the West Bank have been criticised by Washington, but the US has announced no major policy change toward Israel, which the Turkish-American family has condemned. Blinken called Eygi's killing "unprovoked."