Reem Ajour says she last saw her husband and then 4-year-old daughter in March when Israeli soldiers raided a family home in northern Gaza.

She is haunted by those chaotic last moments when the soldiers ordered her to leave behind Talal and Masaa, both wounded.

Eight months later, the 23-year-old mother still has no answers about their fate. The military says it does not have them. Troops levelled the house where they were staying soon after the raid.

“I am living and dead at the same time,” she said, breaking down in sobs.

Ajour is one of dozens of Palestinians that a legal group, Hamoked, is helping in their search for family members who went missing after being separated by Israeli soldiers during raids and arrests in Gaza.

Their cases a fraction of the estimated thousands who have gone missing during the 14-month-long war highlight a lack of accountability in how the Israeli military deals with Palestinians during ground attacks in Gaza, Hamoked says.

Israeli troops round up and detain men, from dozens to several hundred at a time, while forcing their families away, toward other parts of Gaza.

When people vanish, it’s nearly impossible to know what happened, Hamoked says.

“We’ve never had a situation of mass forced disappearance from Gaza, with no information provided for weeks and weeks to families,” said Jessica Montell, the director of Hamoked.

Related Fragile tents fail to shield Gaza's displaced from winter’s wrath

The missing girl

Four-year-old Masaa Ajour was shot, then separated from her mother

The Ajours were sheltering at a home in Gaza City that belonged to Talal's family after being displaced from their own house earlier in the war. Israeli troops raided the home on March 24, opening fire as they burst in, Ajour said.

Ajour, who was three months pregnant, was shot in the stomach.

Talal was wounded in his leg, bleeding heavily. Masaa lay passed out, shot in the shoulder – though Ajour said she saw her still breathing.