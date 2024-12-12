US President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration next month, CBS Newsreported, citing multiple sources.

The invitation to the January 20 inauguration in Washington occurred in early November, shortly after the November 5 presidential election, and it was not clear if it had been accepted, CBS reported on Wednesday.

Trump said in an interview with NBC News conducted on Friday that he "got along very well" with Xi and that they had "had communication as recently as this week."

Trump has named numerous China hawks to key posts in his incoming administration, including Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.