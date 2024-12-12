WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump invites China's Xi to attend his inauguration — report
CBS News report says Trump invited the Chinese leader shortly after the November 5 election, but it's not clear whether he accepted or not.
Trump invites China's Xi to attend his inauguration — report
Trump has said he will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods unless Beijing does more to stop the trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 12, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration next month, CBS Newsreported, citing multiple sources.

The invitation to the January 20 inauguration in Washington occurred in early November, shortly after the November 5 presidential election, and it was not clear if it had been accepted, CBS reported on Wednesday.

Trump said in an interview with NBC News conducted on Friday that he "got along very well" with Xi and that they had "had communication as recently as this week."

Trump has named numerous China hawks to key posts in his incoming administration, including Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

RelatedHow does the Chinese leadership view Trump’s comeback?
Recommended

Tariffs

Trump has said he will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods unless Beijing does more to stop the trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl.

He also threatened tariffs in excess of 60 percent on Chinese goods while on the campaign trail.

In late November, China's state media warned Trump that his pledge to slap additional tariffs on Chinese goods over fentanyl flows could drag the world's top two economies into a mutually destructive tariff war.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks