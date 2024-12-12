Russia's state oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply nearly 500,000 barrels per day of crude to Indian private refiner Reliance in the biggest-ever energy deal between the two countries, three sources familiar with the deal said.

The 10-year agreement amounts to 0.5 percent of global supply and is worth roughly $13 billion a year at today's prices. It would further cement energy relations between India and Russia.

Rosneft did not reply to requests for comments.

Reliance said it works with international suppliers, including from Russia, and deals are based on market conditions.

The company declined further comment on commercial matters, citing the confidentiality of supply agreements.

The deal comes ahead of the planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India and after US President-elect Donald Trump said he wants to push Moscow and Kiev to stop the war as soon as he takes office in January.

Russian oil accounts for more than a third of India's energy imports.

India has no sanctions on Russian oil, so refiners there have cashed in on the cheaper crude supply. Sanctions have made Russian oil cheaper than rival grades by at least $3 to $4 per barrel.

Competition among oil producers for a share of the Indian market is hot because it is one of the fastest-growing energy markets, and is becoming more important as a driver of global demand as growth in top importer China slows.

Under the deal, Rosneft would deliver 20-21 Aframax-sized cargoes (80,000 to 100,000 metric tons) of various Russian crude grades and three cargoes of about 100,000 tons each of fuel oil each month, the three sources said.