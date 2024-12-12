NATO chief Mark Rutte has issued a stark warning to "turbo-charge" defence spending, saying European nations were not prepared for the threat of future war with Russia.

"We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years," Rutte said in a keynote address on Thursday in Brussels, his first major speech since taking office as NATO secretary-general in October.

"Danger is moving towards us at full speed."

Russia's war in Ukraine has jolted the Western military alliance to strengthen its eastern flank and ramp up spending.

But despite increases in defence budgets, NATO countries still do not match Moscow's arms production.

"Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation. With Ukraine. And with us," Rutte said.

"What is happening in Ukraine could happen here, too."

Related Russia: Ukraine's 'victory plan' to push NATO towards conflict with Moscow

'More than 2 percent'