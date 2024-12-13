A former Bashar al Assad regime official in Syria who oversaw a prison where alleged human rights abuses took place has been charged with several counts of torture after being arrested in July for visa fraud charges, authorities said.

Samir Ousman al Sheikh, who oversaw Syria's infamous Adra Prison from 2005 to 2008 under recently ousted Assad, was charged on Thursday by a federal grand jury with several counts of torture and conspiracy to commit torture.

Federal officials detained the 72-year-old in July at Los Angeles International Airport on charges of immigration fraud, specifically that he denied on his US visa and citizenship applications that he had ever persecuted anyone in Syria, according to a criminal complaint.

He had purchased a one-way plane ticket to depart LAX on July 10, en route to Beirut, Lebanon.