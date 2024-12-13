The Council of Europe rights body has criticised Italy's treatment of irregular refugees in detention centres, citing police violence and the use of psychotropic drugs on detainees.

The COE's anti-torture committee made the comments in a report released on Friday after a visit in April to four repatriation centres on mainland Italy, where migrants are held pending expulsion.

Italy said some "prison elements" were necessary at the centres to prevent escapes but said in its defence that it was building new facilities.

"The report describes several cases of physical ill-treatment and excessive use of force against detained persons by police staff in the CPRs (centres) visited," said the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT).

"The committee is also critical of the widespread practice of the administration of unprescribed psychotropic drugs diluted in water," added the summary.

It called for a review of the practice of transporting people "handcuffed in a police vehicle without being offered food and water during journeys of several hours".

There was no adequate oversight of the police working there and injuries sustained by the detainees were not accurately recorded, it noted.

The committee visited centres in Milan, Gradisca, Potenza and Rome.

At Potenza, it criticised "the widespread practice of the administration of unprescribed psychotropic drugs diluted in water to foreign nationals."