Police violence, drug misuse against refugees at Italian centres criticised
The Council of Europe expresses serious concerns about the human rights of irregular asylum seekers detained in Italy, citing police brutality, forced medication, and inadequate conditions within the detention centres.
Italy's migrant centres were found to have poor conditions, including police violence. / Photo: Reuters
December 13, 2024

The Council of Europe rights body has criticised Italy's treatment of irregular refugees in detention centres, citing police violence and the use of psychotropic drugs on detainees.

The COE's anti-torture committee made the comments in a report released on Friday after a visit in April to four repatriation centres on mainland Italy, where migrants are held pending expulsion.

Italy said some "prison elements" were necessary at the centres to prevent escapes but said in its defence that it was building new facilities.

"The report describes several cases of physical ill-treatment and excessive use of force against detained persons by police staff in the CPRs (centres) visited," said the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT).

"The committee is also critical of the widespread practice of the administration of unprescribed psychotropic drugs diluted in water," added the summary.

It called for a review of the practice of transporting people "handcuffed in a police vehicle without being offered food and water during journeys of several hours".

There was no adequate oversight of the police working there and injuries sustained by the detainees were not accurately recorded, it noted.

The committee visited centres in Milan, Gradisca, Potenza and Rome.

At Potenza, it criticised "the widespread practice of the administration of unprescribed psychotropic drugs diluted in water to foreign nationals."

Indian farmworkers protest 'slavery' conditions in Italy after grisly death
Prison-like conditions

The report acknowledged that police interventions usually follow disturbances.

But this was "a direct consequence of the disproportionate security restrictions, the lack of individual risk assessments of foreign nationals, and the fact that detained persons were in effect provided with nothing to occupy their time", it argued.

People can be detained at such centres for up to 18 months while the judicial process for expulsion is completed.

The committee noted the jail-like design and layout of the centres — including triple-metal mesh screens and cage-like outdoor facilities — recommending that such elements be removed.

The food for detainees was poor and there was a lack of toiletries, it added.

Rome should ensure that any detainees the centres received proper treatment and lived in decent conditions, said the committee.

In its response, Italy said the prison-elements could not be removed as that would only lead to "increased escapes from the centres and episodes of vandalism".

But it was building new facilities that would comply with European guidelines, it added.

Police paid the "utmost attention" to the training of staff at such centres, it said.

Poland rejects EU migrant reallocation law
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
