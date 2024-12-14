A Russian cargo plane departed from Russia's air base in the Syrian port city of Latakia for Libya, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility has said, following anti-regime forces' overthrow of Bashar al Assad regime last weekend.

The official saidon Saturday that additional Russian departures from the Hmeimim air base in Syria's coastal Latakia province were expected in the coming days.

Increased activity has been observed at the air base throughout the day.

In addition to the departing cargo plane, an Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane and an Alligator helicopter were seen landing at the base.

Helicopters were also seen flying within the base, and a SU-34 jet landed for refueling. A Zeppelin hovered overhead, and two trucks carrying Russian flags were seen traveling within the base.