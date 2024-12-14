WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian cargo plane leaves Syria for Libya, more flights expected
Moscow says it hopes to maintain its naval and air bases in Syria to keep up efforts against what it calls international terrorism.
Russian cargo plane leaves Syria for Libya, more flights expected
Additional Russian departures from the Hmeimim air base in Syria's coastal Latakia province were expected in the coming days.  / Photo: AFP
December 14, 2024

A Russian cargo plane departed from Russia's air base in the Syrian port city of Latakia for Libya, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility has said, following anti-regime forces' overthrow of Bashar al Assad regime last weekend.

The official saidon Saturday that additional Russian departures from the Hmeimim air base in Syria's coastal Latakia province were expected in the coming days.

Increased activity has been observed at the air base throughout the day.

In addition to the departing cargo plane, an Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane and an Alligator helicopter were seen landing at the base.

Helicopters were also seen flying within the base, and a SU-34 jet landed for refueling. A Zeppelin hovered overhead, and two trucks carrying Russian flags were seen traveling within the base.

RelatedOver 6,000 Syria's Assad officers documented for war crimes: rights group
Recommended

The future of bases

On Friday, satellite images showed Russia moving military equipment at Hmeimim air base, with two Antonov AN-124 cargo planes visible.

Russia, a longstanding ally of the Assad regime, granted the ousted Syrian leader asylum last weekend after helping him to flee his country as the anti-regime forces approached Damascus.

Moscow has said it hopes to maintain its two bases in Syria - the Hmeimim air base at Latakia and a naval base in Tartous - in order to keep up efforts against what it called international terrorism.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday that contacts with the Syrian transitional governmentwere "proceeding in constructive fashion".

RelatedSyria's opposition flag in Moscow: Did Russia just give up on Assad?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault