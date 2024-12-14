WORLD

Boat capsizes near Greek island, killing five and leaving dozens missing
Greece's coastguard launched a rescue mission after a migrant boat sank southwest of Crete as similar incidents continue to rise amid increasing migration flows in the region.
Irregular migrant arrivals in Greece have increased by 25 percent this year. / Photo: Reuters
December 14, 2024

Five irregular migrants died on early Saturday when a migrant boat sank off Crete, Greece's coastguard said, leaving 40 people reportedly missing while 39 survivors were rescued.

The boat sank 12 nautical miles southwest of the island, according to ERTNews, which reported the 40 missing.

A huge rescue operation involving vessels and aircraft was underway in the sea south of the island of Gavdos, south of Crete, after the boat capsized shortly after midnight, the coastguard said.

The first dead was found on Saturday morning.

Local media said another man was taken by helicopter to hospital in the city of Chania on Crete and was admitted to intensive care.

Saturday afternoon, the coastguard told AFP that the number of asylum seekers found dead had risen to five.

Greece has seen a 25-percent increase this year in the number of irregular migrants arriving, with a 30-percent increase to Rhodes and the southeast Aegean, according to the migration ministry.

Several similar accidents have occurred in recent weeks. In late November, eight migrants, six of them minors, died north of the island of Samos, on a route frequently used by people smugglers.

RelatedToddlers and women among victims as migrant boat sinks near Greek island
SOURCE:AFP
