Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Moscow had started involving "a noticeable number" of North Korean troops in its efforts to drive Ukrainian troops out of Russia's Kursk region.

Ukrainian troops began their incursion into the Kursk region in August and still control some settlements there, part of Kiev's attempt to relieve pressure on its forces in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has been making steady advances.

"Today there are already preliminary data that the Russians have begun using soldiers from North Korea in the assaults — a noticeable number," Zelenskyy said in his regular address to the nation.

"The Russians include them in consolidated units and use them in operations in the Kursk region. For now, it is only there."

New escalation in ongoing war