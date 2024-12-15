Sunday, December 15, 2024

1600 GMT — Israel said it will close its embassy in Ireland as relations deteriorated over Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, where Palestinian medical officials said new Israeli air strikes killed over 30 people including several children.

The decision to close the embassy came in response to what Israel’s foreign minister has described as Ireland’s “extreme anti-Israel policies.” In May, Israel recalled its ambassador to Dublin after Ireland announced, along with Norway, Spain and Slovenia, it would recognise the Palestinian state.

On Sunday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called the Israeli decision to close its Dublin embassy "deeply regrettable".

"I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law," he posted on X.

The Irish cabinet last week decided to formally intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

More updates 👇

1330 GMT — Netanyahu government approves plan to expand settlements on Israeli-occupied Golan

Israel's government approved a plan to expand Israeli settlements on the Golan Heights it occupies, saying it had acted "in light of the war and the new front facing Syria" and out of a desire to double the Israeli population on the Golan.

"Strengthening the Golan is strengthening the State of Israel, and it is especially important at this time. We will continue to hold onto it, cause it to blossom, and settle in it," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the statement.

1300 GMT — Netanyahu pushing Israel toward civil war: Ex-defence minister

Former Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fueling the risk of civil war in Israel.

"Has Netanyahu decided to spark a civil war?" Lieberman, the leader of Yisrael Beiteinu Party, said on his X account.

"It is impossible to fight against Iran, the Supreme Court, and the Attorney General simultaneously," he added.

His accusation came as the ruling coalition discussed plans to advance a controversial judicial reform scheme and dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Lieberman called for a halt to "Jewish infighting" and urged the government to focus on external threats.

1245 GMT — Israel files appeal against ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

Israel submitted an appeal against arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israel’s Army Radio carried the news without providing any further details.

Last month, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel has consistently challenged the court’s jurisdiction, as it is not a member state of the ICC.

0908 GMT — Israel continues unabated killing of Palestinians across Gaza

At least 34 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli attacks targeting homes and tents in displacement camps across Gaza, medical sources said.

Fifteen people were killed when Israeli forces raided a school housing displaced families in Izbat Abd Rabbo, a neighbourhood in the northern town of Beit Hanoon, a medical source said.