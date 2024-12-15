WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 39 people killed in latest twin attacks in western Niger
The "barbaric acts" saw 21 people killed in Libiri and 18 in Kokorou, including children, Niger's defence ministry says.
At least 39 people killed in latest twin attacks in western Niger
Two tragedies struck Libiri and Kokorou as criminals cornered by security forces launched brutal attacks on defenceless civilians, the defence ministry says. / Photo: Reuters
December 15, 2024

At least thirty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in recent days in western Niger, near the border with Burkina Faso, Niamey's defence ministry said.

"Two horrific tragedies happened in the communities of Libiri and Kokorou, criminals cornered by constant operations by defence and security forces launched attacks on defenceless civilian populations," the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The "barbaric acts" saw 21 people killed in Libiri and 18 in Kokorou, including children, the ministry said.

The operations took place from December 12 to 14, the statement said without detailing when the attacks happened.

RelatedDeadly convoy ambush in western Niger kills 21

Bloody attacks

Recommended

The communities are located in the Tera border region, an area teeming with fighters which has been subjected to particularly bloody militant attacks in recent days.

The frontier lands between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have long been a hideout for militants linked to Daesh and Al Qaeda, who have waged an insurgent war against the government.

One of the latest attacks saw gunmen kill 21 civilians in an assault on a goods convoy, local sources said on December 7.

On Wednesday, both the BBC and RFI reported that militants had killed 90 soldiers and over 40 civilians in Tera's Chatoumane.

Niger's junta dismissed reports of the attack and deaths as "baseless assertions" and a "campaign of intoxication".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault