Algeria rebukes French Ambassador over alleged intelligence 'hostile plans'
Algerian media reports French intelligence involvement in ‘destabilising campaigns’ in Algeria.
Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front's call for self-determination in Western Sahara, opposes France’s endorsement of Morocco's autonomy proposal. / Photo: AP
December 15, 2024

Algeria has summoned French Ambassador Stephane Romatet for reprimand over what it called “hostile plans" by the French intelligence service, according to Algerian media on Sunday.

Romatet was summoned to the Foreign Ministry last week to address accusations of French intelligence involvement in destabilising campaigns in Algeria, the state-run newspaper El Moudjahid reported.

The newspaper said the reprimand followed revelations that the French intelligence service had recruited former Algerian militants to undermine the country's stability.

It cited the case of Mohamed Amine Aissaoui, who was recently featured in a televised confession on Algeria television speaking of a purported conspiracy directed by French intelligence.

Attacks on sovereignty

Algerian authorities warned the French diplomat that such actions “won’t go unanswered” or stand idly by in response to “attacks on its sovereignty," the newspaper said.

There was no French comment on the Algeria media report.

This development marks another chapter in the already strained relations between Algeria and France, which have been marred by disputes over historical memory, migration, and the Western Sahara conflict.

Tensions escalated further in July 2023, when Algeria withdrew its ambassador from France in protest of French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara.

