Khaled Nabhan, grandfather of 'soul of my soul', killed in Israeli bombing
He captured the world's attention with his heartbreaking farewell to his granddaughter Reem after an Israeli air strike killed her in Gaza in 2023.
After losing his granchildren, Khaled Nabhan channelled his grief into action. / Photo: TRT World
December 16, 2024

Khaled Nabhan, the grieving Palestinian grandfather who bid farewell to his granddaughter Reem calling her "soul of my soul", has been killed by an Israeli air strike.

“Soul of my soul. She is the soul of my soul.”

These were the words of Khaled Nabhan as he bid a heart-wrenching farewell to his 3-year-old granddaughter, Reem, who was killed alongside her 5-year-old brother, Tarek, in an Israeli air strike on Nuseirat refugee camp in southern Gaza on November 22, 2023.

That devastating moment, captured in photos and videos, introduced the world to a man whose grief and love became a symbol of the suffering endured by Palestinians.

On December 16, 2024, Israeli artillery fire struck the same camp where Khaled once mourned his grandchildren. His death marks the tragic end of a life that had, over the past year, touched hearts worldwide with its resilience and humanity.

A grandfather’s farewell

The world first met Khaled through images of him holding Reem’s lifeless body, tenderly wiping debris from her face, stroking her hair, and kissing her forehead. His voice trembled as he called her “the soul of my soul.” The moment was raw and unfiltered, a grandfather’s pure, uncontainable grief for a child who had brought light to his life.

“When I said those words, it came out unconsciously,” Khaled later shared with TRT in an interview. He recounted how he didn’t even realise he was being filmed, so lost was he in his sorrow.

The video of Khaled and Reem, who was playing joyfully just before her death, circulated widely, touching millions. Across TikTok, Instagram, and other social platforms, people reacted with tears and solidarity, sharing their own stories of grief and posting messages of support.

But Khaled’s response to tragedy didn’t stop at mourning.

Legacy of resilience

What Nabhan left to this world is a symbol of Palestinian resilience.

In the weeks following Reem and Tarek’s deaths, Khaled channelled his grief into action. He was often seen helping injured families in hospitals near his home, offering comfort and aid.

He launched a humanitarian initiative, Reem: Soul of the Soul, dedicated to bringing joy to Gaza’s children by distributing toys and gifts.

Khaled’s efforts, alongside Reem’s mother, included sharing videos of their work, repatriating displaced children, and advocating for their rights.

Through his Instagram account, which garnered nearly a million followers, Khaled documented life inside Gaza during the ongoing war. His posts exposed the atrocities, destruction, and human cost of the conflict, giving the world an unfiltered glimpse of life under siege.

Despite losing so much, Khaled remained a symbol of resilience. Following the brief truce in November 2023, he returned to his destroyed home, reliving the memories of his grandchildren. He carried their loss with dignity, determined to make their short lives meaningful through his work.

Now, on its 437th day, Israel's war in Gaza has killed over 44,976 Palestinians and wounded 106,759.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
