WORLD
2 MIN READ
Luigi Mangione indicted on murder charges for shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO
A New York grand jury indicted Ivy League graduate for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.
Luigi Mangione indicted on murder charges for shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO
Luigi Mangione attends an extradition hearing at Blair County Court House in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania / Photo: Reuters
December 17, 2024

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting dead UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street this month, has been indicted for murder, prosecutors said.

"This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment on Tuesday.

Ivy League-educated Mangione was charged with murder on Dec. 9 for the killing of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel before a company conference, following a five-day manhunt.

Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that affected his daily life, according to friends and social media posts, though it is unclear whether his personal health played a role in the shooting.

Mangione was charged with murder in the first and second degrees as well as counts related to criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

RelatedLuigi Mangione case exposes cracks in America's healthcare system — experts
Recommended

Sensational murder story

In a New York Times opinion piece on Friday, UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty said he understood public frustrations with the "flawed" US healthcare system, but mourned Thompson's killing and decried the "vitriol that has been directed at our colleagues who have been barraged by threats."

In some circles, Mangione has been celebrated and more than a thousand donations have poured into an online fundraiser for his legal defense.

"It's representing a widespread anger that is felt by people in the middle class, in the working class and people who are well-to-do who also have trouble with their insurance company," said Pepper Culpepper, a professor of government and public policy at Oxford University.

RelatedFrom Ivy League grad to murder suspect: What we know about Luigi Mangione
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation