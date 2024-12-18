Wednesday, December 18, 2024

1830 GMT — At least three Palestinians, including a married couple, were killed and five others injured in Israeli air strikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Medical sources at the Gaza European Hospital confirmed receiving three bodies and treating five injured individuals. The strikes targeted a tent sheltering displaced residents and a gathering of civilians, according to the hospital and witnesses.

One of the air strikes hit a tent belonging to the Al-Amour family, killing a married couple and injuring three others, witnesses said.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone reportedly fired a missile at a group of civilians in Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis, killing one person and injuring two more.

1735 GMT — Türkiye vows continued support for Lebanon's unity, peace

Türkiye's president reaffirmed his country's commitment to Lebanon's "unity and peace", vowing to oppose any attempts on its stability.

At a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in the Turkish capital Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye will continue efforts to "support the unity and peace of the Lebanese people".

"We stand firmly against any attempt to undermine Lebanon's stability," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan urged the international community to continue pressing Israel to fully comply with the ceasefire it signed with Lebanon last month and compensate the damages it inflicted on the country.

1705 GMT — Far-right Israeli settlers enter southern Lebanon, erect outpost settlement

Far-right Israeli settlers sneaked into southern Lebanon and erected an outpost settlement before they were forced out by the army, the military said.

"Lebanon belongs to us," reads a banner carried by the settlers as shown by a photo published by them, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The army acknowledged that the settlers crossed the border into southern Lebanon, close to the town of Maroun al-Ras, before they were dispersed.

1544 GMT — Egyptian, Indonesian presidents discuss Gaza, Syria, Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto met in Cairo to discuss escalating tensions in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency.

The leaders emphasised the importance of ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery, according to the statement that did not specify the duration of Subianto's visit.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent state based on international resolutions.

1239 GMT — Israel's aggressive actions in region must stop: Turkish parliament speaker

It is imperative to end Israel's aggressive actions in the region, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said.

Israel's offensives, which have spread beyond Gaza to Lebanon and expanded into Syrian territories, must end, Kurtulmus told a press conference at the Turkish parliament with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova.

Kurtulmus said the initial outcomes faced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court reflect the global public's demands for justice.

He added that the international community urgently expects peace to be established in Gaza and accountability for those responsible for this massive genocide.

1212 GMT — Israeli military orders another Gaza evacuation ahead of offensive

The Israeli military ordered another evacuation in central Gaza ahead of an offensive in the area.

"This is an advance warning ahead of an offensive," Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X. The order included four residential block areas in the urban refugee camp of Bureij. He asked the residents to move to a "humanitarian zone" in the Al Mawasi area.

The Israeli military have issued frequent evacuation orders for different parts of Gaza throughout the war, displacing more than 90 percent of the population, most of them multiple times.

1114 GMT —Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza reaches 45,097