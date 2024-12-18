TÜRKİYE
UK Eurofighter Typhoon jets land in Türkiye amid ongoing purchase talks
Türkiye’s interest in acquiring the Typhoons comes amid broader efforts to modernise its air force.
Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes are a joint production of the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. / Photo: AA
December 18, 2024

Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the UK’s Royal Air Force have landed at Murted Air Base near Ankara, Türkiye’s capital, for inspection by Turkish officials, signaling a key step in ongoing discussions about Türkiye’s potential acquisition of the advanced warplanes.

The arrival follows Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler’s announcement on Saturday that two Typhoon jets, fresh from participating in a drill in Qatar, would be made available for inspection in Ankara.

Guler described the purchase negotiations as “progressing positively.”

Eurofighter Typhoon: A collaborative project

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a cutting-edge multirole fighter aircraft jointly developed by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Renowned for its versatility and advanced capabilities, it is a cornerstone of European defence cooperation.

Türkiye’s interest in acquiring the Typhoons comes amid broader efforts to modernise its air force, especially as the country looks to bolster its defence capabilities in the wake of being suspended from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019.

A Complex Path to Acquisition

While the UK appears open to the sale, the process faces hurdles.

Approval from all four partner nations involved in the Typhoon’s production is required for any export deal.

Germany, in particular, has complicated matters, citing political differences with Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
