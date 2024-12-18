Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the UK’s Royal Air Force have landed at Murted Air Base near Ankara, Türkiye’s capital, for inspection by Turkish officials, signaling a key step in ongoing discussions about Türkiye’s potential acquisition of the advanced warplanes.

The arrival follows Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler’s announcement on Saturday that two Typhoon jets, fresh from participating in a drill in Qatar, would be made available for inspection in Ankara.

Guler described the purchase negotiations as “progressing positively.”

Related Impressed by KAAN, US keen to make F-35 sales to Türkiye — Yasar Guler

Eurofighter Typhoon: A collaborative project

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a cutting-edge multirole fighter aircraft jointly developed by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.