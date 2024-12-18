Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed gratitude for Türkiye's support as his country continues to endure Israeli attacks.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his host, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday, thanked Türkiye for being a steadfast ally, especially through times of crisis.

"Lebanon has been through a severe crisis, but we have learned that our trust in Allah, and in our friends, especially Türkiye, has been our strength," Mikati said.

Mikati acknowledged that the economy, society, and environment in Lebanon have suffered due to the Israeli attacks, which have continued despite a ceasefire last month following more than a year of cross-border attacks.

He emphasised the solidarity Türkiye and other Arab nations showed Beirut, adding that this has been of immense importance to Lebanon throughout the current challenging period.