Israeli officers who deployed along the Nitzarim axis, a corridor in central Gaza, have revealed that their army systematically shoots all Palestinians who approach the area, regardless of whether they are children or unarmed civilians, and leaves their bodies exposed to scavenging by dogs.

Based on testimonies from several Israeli commanders and soldiers, the investigation was published on Wednesday evening by the daily Haaretz, revealing ongoing acts of genocide in the Palestinian enclave for over 14 months.

Officers testified that the Israeli army established an unmarked boundary near Nitzarim with orders to shoot anyone who approached it. "Every woman is a scout, or a man in disguise ... Anyone on a bicycle could be killed, claiming cyclists were terrorists' collaborators," the report quoted an officer as saying.

"The line appears on no map and exists in no official military order. While senior Israel Defense Forces officials might deny its existence, in the heart of the Gaza Strip, north of the Netzarim corridor, nothing is more real," the report added.

The Nitzarim corridor was established by the Israeli army at the beginning of Tel Aviv's genocidal war to prevent Palestinians displaced from northern Gaza from returning to their homes.

A commander in the 252nd Armored Division revealed to Haaretz that soldiers are enforcing what they call a "line of dead bodies."

He added: "After shootings, bodies are not collected, attracting packs of dogs who come to eat them."

The Nitzarim axis spans 7 kilometres wide, extending from near the Israeli settlement of Be'eri to Gaza's coastline, occupied by the Israeli army. The entire Palestinian residents are displaced, with their homes destroyed to make way for roads and Israeli military sites.

"The division commander designated this area as a 'kill zone.' Anyone who enters is shot," the commander in the 252nd Armored Division said.

According to another officer from the division who recently completed his reserve service, units, brigades, and divisions along the Nitzarim axis compete to kill most Palestinians.

He added: "If Division 99 kills 150 (Palestinians), the next unit aims for 200."

'Independent militia'

The investigation included numerous accounts from officers who served in the area detailing arbitrary killings and the casual classification of Palestinians as "terrorists" after they are killed.

"Calling ourselves the world's most moral army absolves soldiers who know exactly what we're doing," said a senior Israeli reserve commander who also recently deployed in the Nitzarim axis.

"It means ignoring that for over a year, we've operated in a lawless space where human life holds no value. Yes, we commanders and combatants are participating in the atrocity unfolding in Gaza," he added.