Some three-fourths of Israelis favor a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza that would lead to a prisoner exchange agreement, according to a new poll.

Israeli daily Maariv reported on Friday that 74 percent of respondents believe Tel Aviv should now pursue a comprehensive deal to secure the return of all captives, even if it requires halting military offensives in Gaza.

This view is supported by 84 percent of voters from opposition parties and 57 percent of voters aligned with the current government coalition.

In contrast, only 16 percent of respondents supported a partial agreement, while 10 percent had no specific opinion.

In recent months, the families of Israeli captives in Gaza have intensified pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reach a deal.

Israelis blame Netanyahu's government

Opposition leaders and these families accuse Netanyahu of stalling negotiations to maintain his position, as extremist Cabinet ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to withdraw from the government if a full ceasefire is agreed upon.

The poll also found that 61 percent of Israelis believe the army should maintain its presence along the border with Syria until stability is restored.