WORLD
3 MIN READ
Elon Musk announces his support for far-right AfD in Germany's elections
Amid Germany's election uncertainty, Elon Musk praised the far-right AfD party as the country’s savior, drawing mixed reactions from both political leaders and the public.
Elon Musk announces his support for far-right AfD in Germany's elections
Elon Musk's backing of Germany’s AfD party sparks controversy ahead of elections. / Photo: AP
December 20, 2024

US billionaire Elon Musk, set to join President-elect Donald Trump's administration as an outside adviser, waded into Germany's election campaign on Friday, calling the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the country's saviour.

The AfD is running second in opinion polls and might be able to thwart either a centre-right or centre-left majority, but Germany's mainstream, more centrist parties have vowed to shun support from the AfD at a national level.

Europe's leading power is expected to vote on February 23 after a centre-left coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz collapsed.

"Only the AfD can save Germany," Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform, X.

RelatedWhat does Musk’s joining of Trump administration mean for US-China ties?

'Stay out, Elon'

Musk, the world's richest person, has already expressed support for other anti-immigration parties across Europe.

The German government said it had taken note of Musk's post but declined to give any further comment at its regular press conference.

Recommended

Musk reposted a message by German right-wing influencer Naomi Seibt that criticised Friedrich Merz, chancellor candidate for the conservatives, who are comfortably ahead in surveys.

Matthias Miersch, secretary-general of Scholz's Social Democrats, told the media outlet t-online that Germany did not need foreign influences or "Trumpism", adding: "Stay out, Elon."

RelatedMusk donates 'sizable amount' to super PAC working to elect Trump — report

Irregular migration

Musk had already voiced support for the AfD last year, when he attacked the German government's handling of irregular migration.

Last month, Musk called for the sacking of Italian judges who had questioned the legality of government measures to prevent irregular immigration.

And this week Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party and friend of Trump, posted a photo of himself and Reform's treasurer meeting Musk at Trump's Florida residence and said he was in talks with Musk about financial support.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast