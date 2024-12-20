For most Americans, "cheering on" revenge-motivated killings isn't just a popular pastime, it's a formative, pervasive & multi-billion-dollar industry.

In the aftermath of the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in early December, many have wondered what it means that Americans seem so excited and laudatory of what appears otherwise to be coldblooded murder. But first, let's clarify what the data really says.

A recent Emerson College poll found that a majority of voters (68 percent) think the killing is unacceptable. However, 41 percent of voters ages 18-29 years old said the killing was "acceptable" or "somewhat acceptable."

This concretely means most Americans polled did not endorse this killing as acceptable behaviour. An overwhelming majority of us do not support cold-blooded (political) murder (yet). But the segment of young American voters who do are well worth understanding better.

Indeed, since the onset of the social media age, Americans seem increasingly less inhibited and more unselfconscious in advocating and even celebrating violence towards public figures. The CEO assassination may still represent a social watershed.

When does verbal and digital behaviour in celebration of violence, dramatised or real, cross over into physical violence?

Certainly, a subset of young Americans are celebrating both the murderer and his methods for raising the issue of corporate healthcare grift. But what, if anything, might this shift signal?

Influencing outrage

For a start, it is important to distinguish credible violence risk from the "howling" rhetoric of politicians, marketers, and influencers.

And make no mistake, becoming an "influencer" seems to have been our suspected assassin's intent. He may well even have succeeded beyond previous known examples.

Consider the riots in the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. These events show that some significant segment of the Western world has embraced and cheered on and even (possibly) incited more such violence.

While this acceptance may seem new, we might also look to President Donald Trump's reelection after the Capitol riots or national support for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as possible evidence violence itself is more accepted and acceptable today.

But does this support indicate a desire to support more such violence, or rather a more figurative desire to blow up systems many view as systemically violent and equally deadly? Indeed, the outrage and violent rhetoric seem to have been sublimated into substantive political support and efficacy.

So some of us likely seem far less inhibited or embarrassed about praising violent actors who settle their scores and take vengeance - but only when we agree with them.

But why? Well, have you ever heard the story of Bruce Wayne (Batman)? Or John Wick, the reluctant assassin played by Keanu Reeves? Or even Beatrix "the bride" Kiddo, Uma Thurman's character in the Kill Bill film series?

Turns out a lot more has changed about our media landscape since Sept. 11, 2001, than social media, and this demands acknowledgement. The fact is, Hollywood is full of pervasive revenge-killing heroes, heroines, and plots that seem to dominate our cultural tastes.

While Americans rage against or "cancel" all sorts of nuanced socio-political issues, one that is no longer taboo is vengeance. Indeed, many of us seem to retire at night to our family homes to tune in to what can only be described as fantasy and vicarious killing of "they who wronged us."

For example, the top-grossing movies of 2024 thus far include Dune 2, Deadpool and Wolverine, and another Bad Boys film, which all involve sufficient violence of the form we are discussing to qualify.

Thus, in some ways, revenge specifically is an extremely lucrative business for the entertainment industry. Video games, live-action role-playing, films and other forms of entertainment show how popular and prevalent vengeance is as a national pastime and psychological escape.

And social media seems clearly to reward both the revenge themes and memes, and now an alleged political murderer.

Consequences on society