A car has ploughed into a busy outdoor Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, killing five people and injuring 50 in what authorities say was a suspected attack.

State governor has said the death toll in the Magdeburg Christmas market attack has risen to 5.

German news agency dpa reported, citing unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt on Friday, that the car driver was arrested. Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was deliberate.

Reif stated there were "numerous injured," though he did not provide an exact number. As reported by AP, emergency services estimated the number of injured to be 50.

"The pictures are terrible," he said. "My information is that a car drove into the Christmas market visitors, but I can’t yet say from what direction and how far."

Magdeburg’s University Hospital said it was taking care of 10 to 20 patients but was preparing for more, dpa reported.

The sounds of sirens from first responders clashed with the market's holiday decorations, including ornaments, stars and leafy garland festooning the vendors’ booths.

Footage from the scene of a cordoned-off part of the market showed debris on the ground.

'Islamophobe, Far-right supporter'

According to the interior minister, German security authorities will investigate the Christmas market incident.

"This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas," Saxony-Anhalt governor Reiner Haseloff said.