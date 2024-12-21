The recent US delegation's visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus, to meet with the new administration, Hay'at Tahrir al Sham (HTS), is "very significant," Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated, mentioning that prior to the US officials' visit, European countries and global organisations had already met with the new administration.

"I think it is very significant. Before this visit, we've seen other European countries and international organisations visiting Damascus and contacting new administration there. I think it is important," said Fidan in an interview with France 24 channel in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Fidan said he is also planning to visit Damascus and meet with the new administration.

To a question why HTS is still on Türkiye's list of terrorist organisations, Fidan said that it is on the list because of the UN's designation of it as a terrorist organisation.

"We put them on the list because of UN listing, because we observe the UN Security Council decisions.

So now we are having a unique situation where the legality and practicality are contradicting each other here," Fidan added.

Stating that HTS has not been observed as involved in any terrorist activities in the last 10 years, Fidan said that this is a point that has been identified not only by Türkiye but also by Western intelligence agencies.

Fidan stated that HTS has had good cooperation with Türkiye, especially in intelligence sharing in the fight against Daesh, and that they have been very helpful.

He further stated that due to the sensitivity of the matter, they did not disclose this to the public at the time.

"Over the years, they cooperated with us in providing intelligence on Daesh and al Qaeda-related organisations," Fidan said.

Fidan said that HTS has also cooperated with Türkiye on even "high-level targets," such as Daesh's former leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

Syrians returning to Syria

Fidan said that Ankara is working to create an environment where Syrians can return to their country safely.

"We are trying to work hard to create an environment in Syria where the refugees in Türkiye, as well as in other countries, can feel that voluntarily, safely, they can go back.

We cannot dictate them, and we are not going to force them to go back," he added.

He stated that there may certainly be a significant increase in returns to Syria in the coming period.

On Trump's remarks regarding the fall of Bashar al Assad in Syria, Fidan said: "I think he was trying to compliment what had happened. But, we cannot characterise what happened in Syria as a takeover of Türkiye, contrary, if there is any takeover, it is a takeover of the will of the Syrian people."

Russia's military bases in Syria

On whether there was any agreement regarding Russian and Iranian withdrawals from Syria without firing a single shot, Fidan said that he would not call it an agreement.

Noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin, due to his years in power, has transformed "from a technical administrator to a good strategic thinker," Fidan stated that Putin knows "what is important, what is less important, what can be invested on, what is to be continued, what is not."

"He has made his calculations and decided not to go ah ead anymore," he added.

However, Fidan said that he does not think Putin has abandoned Assad, pointing out Assad's fleeing to the Russian capital Moscow.