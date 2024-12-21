The Syrian Interim Government Saturday appointed Asaad Hassan al Shaibani as its new foreign minister, according to the ruling General Command.

Al Shaibani previously served as the head of Political Affairs for the civilian administration in Idlib province.

In this role, he managed relations with representatives of foreign governments and institutions and oversaw coordination with UN agencies and international aid organisations.

Born in 1987 in Hasakah, Shaibani moved to the capital with his family, where he graduated from Damascus University in 2009 with a degree in English Language and Literature.