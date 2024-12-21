WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian interim government appoints new foreign minister
Asaad Hassan al Shaibani appointed as new foreign minister.
Syrian interim government appoints new foreign minister
Al-Shaibani was involved in the Syrian uprising in 2011, joining the grassroots movement that called for freedom and challenged the regime's authority. / Others
December 21, 2024

The Syrian Interim Government Saturday appointed Asaad Hassan al Shaibani as its new foreign minister, according to the ruling General Command.

Al Shaibani previously served as the head of Political Affairs for the civilian administration in Idlib province.

In this role, he managed relations with representatives of foreign governments and institutions and oversaw coordination with UN agencies and international aid organisations.

Born in 1987 in Hasakah, Shaibani moved to the capital with his family, where he graduated from Damascus University in 2009 with a degree in English Language and Literature.

Recommended

Shaibani was involved in the Syrian uprising in 2011, joining the grassroots movement that called for freedom and challenged the regime's authority.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters and Syrian National Army forces captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.​​​​​​​

RelatedUN calls for reassessment of Syria sanctions amid new leadership
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast