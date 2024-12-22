Two US Navy pilots ejected safely after their F/A-18 fighter jet was downed above the Red Sea in what the US military claims was a "friendly fire" incident.

The pilots were recovered, with one sustaining minor injuries, according to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday.

"The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18," claimed CENTCOM.

The jet had been operating from the Truman aircraft carrier.

The incident occurred amid escalating tensions in the region.

Investigation is underway