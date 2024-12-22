TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns ‘heinous’ terrorist attack in Pakistan
At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed as terrorists attacked a check post in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military says.
Türkiye condemns ‘heinous’ terrorist attack in Pakistan
Turkish foreign ministry reiterated Ankara’s unwavering support to Islamabad in its fight against terrorism. / Photo: AA / Others
December 22, 2024

Türkiye has condemned the “heinous” terrorist attack in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border.

“It is with deep sorrow that we have learned that many soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack perpetrated yesterday (21 December) in the South Waziristan region of Pakistan,” said the country’s foreign ministry in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also wished for a s peedy recovery for the injured and expressed condolences who lost their lives.

It also reiterated Ankara’s unwavering support to Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed as terrorists attacked a check post in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, the military said late Saturday.

Recommended

The Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that on Friday night terrorists “attempted to attack a security forces check post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District.”

RelatedCross-border terrorist attacks test Pakistan’s patience with the Taliban

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Army said at least 43 terrorists were killed during intelligence-based military operations in the country’s northwestern and southwestern provinces.

Islamabad claims terrorists from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan are based in Afghanistan, from where they carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Kabul, however, denies the accusation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final