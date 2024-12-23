Upholding Syria's territorial integrity, political unity, and unitary structure are top priorities for Türkiye, the country's Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, has said.

Syria's unitary structure "is essential to ensuring the integrity of the region and the future of the Syrian people," Altun said in an interview with regional broadcaster Euronews on Monday.

Highlighting Ankara's support for the legitimate demands and rights of Syrians, as well as its respect for their will, Altun said their resilience and endeavour to shape their future has been key in this process.

Ankara remains committed to this position in the aftermath of the Bashar al Assad regime's downfall earlier this month, as well as to helping heal the wounds of the Syrian people, supporting their development, and promoting peace.

"For this reason, we prioritise the peace and safety of the local population. To this end, we are working to ensure the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrian refugees," Altun added.

He noted that guided by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's vision, the Turkish Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts and maintaining open communication channels with all regional parties to safeguard Syria's territorial integrity and achieve lasting peace.

Altun further vowed that Türkiye would not accept any attempts at political manipulation or ethnic division within Syrian territory under any circumstances.

He also warned that the presence of terrorist organisations in Syria poses a threat not only to the country's border security but also to the stability of the entire region.

Reaffirming Türkiye's stance against terrorism, Altun said Ankara pursues a solution-orientated policy based on justice and equity in cooperation with international actors, "whether it be the US, Russia, or Iran."