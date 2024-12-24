Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of wanting to "help" President Vladimir Putin by continuing to import Russian gas.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that EU leaders had observed that Fico, who visited Moscow on Sunday, opposes reducing energy dependence on Russia, "implying that he wants to help Putin earn money to fund the war and weaken Europe".

"We believe that such assistance to Putin is immoral," he wrote on social media platform X.

Slovakia relies heavily on Russian gas and has raised concerns about the prospect of losing supplies after a contract for gas transit through Ukraine expires on December 31.

Ukraine has made it clear it will not renew the contract with Russia.

Zelenskyy said, "We offered him (Fico) solutions regarding potential compensation for Slovaks — the Slovaks specifically — for losses from Russian transit, as well as alternatives for transit – any other gas, not Russian, at the request of the European Commission."

"Fico did not want compensation for the Slovaks. And he does not want to cooperate with the European Commission."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday: "This is a very difficult situation which requires increased attention."