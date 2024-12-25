WORLD
Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv — official
The regional governor reports seven missile strikes on Kharkiv with casualties still being assessed, as Russia intensifies its push to capture eastern Ukraine.
A Ukrainian law enforcement officer stands among rubbles next to a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Kharkiv late on December 20, 2024. / Photo: AFP
December 25, 2024

A "massive missile attack" pummelled Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

"Kharkiv is under a massive missile attack. A series of explosions were heard in the city and there are still ballistic missiles heading towards the city," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

The regional governor counted seven Russian strikes and said casualties were still being assessed.

Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday its forces had shot down 59 Ukrainian drones overnight while the Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, although it was not initially clear where they were headed.

Moscow's army claims to have seized more than 190 Ukrainian settlements this year, with Kiev struggling to hold the line in the face of manpower and ammunition shortages.

SOURCE:AFP
