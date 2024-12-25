TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence eliminates key PKK terrorist in Iraq
Hogir Batman, codenamed Firat Serihan, is listed in grey category of Türkiye’s most-wanted terrorists.
Turkish soldiers in Northern Iraq / Photo: AA
December 25, 2024

Türkiye has "neutralised" Hogir Batman, code-named Firat Serihan, a ringleader of the PKK/KCK terror group, in Iraq’s Gara region.

The operation was carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, security sources said on Wednesday.

Serihan was listed in the grey category of Türkiye’s most-wanted terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surr endered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.

Joint security coordination

This August, Türkiye and Iraq signed what Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called a "historic" agreement on security, military and counterterrorism cooperation.

The memorandum, the first of its kind in the history of Türkiye and Iraq, marked a significant step in bilateral relations.

The two countries are working to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika, which will facilitate cooperation in the fight against terrorism — especially the PKK.

The group is based in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, in areas under the Kurdish Regional Government.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

