Türkiye has "neutralised" Hogir Batman, code-named Firat Serihan, a ringleader of the PKK/KCK terror group, in Iraq’s Gara region.

The operation was carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, security sources said on Wednesday.

Serihan was listed in the grey category of Türkiye’s most-wanted terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surr endered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.