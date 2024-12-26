Thursday, December 26, 2024

1900 GMT — The director of the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza said five of the facility's staff, including a doctor, were killed in an Israeli strike.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment after doctor Hossam Abu Safiya said in a statement that "an Israeli strike resulted in five martyrs among the hospital staff".

1855 GMT — Israel is just getting started with Houthi offensive: Netanyahu

Israel is only at the beginning of its offensive against the Houthis in Yemen, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Channel 14 interview, hours after Israeli jets struck the airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

"We are just getting started with them," he said.

1820 GMT — Israel targeted Sanaa Airport while WHO chief, UN officials were boarding flight: Houthis

Yemen's Houthi group said Israeli air strikes targeting Sanaa International Airport resulted in the deaths of two airport employees and injuries to the assistant of a UN plane’s captain.

The plane had landed to transport World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Houthi Foreign Minister Jamal Amer condemned on X the timing of the Israeli air strike.

He described the attack as “targeting and disregarding the UN,” as it coincided with preparations for Tedros and UN resident coordinator Julian Harnis to depart on a UN flight.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel said fatalities in attack on the airport had risen to three with 16 injuries, while the strike on Ras Isa oil port in Al-Hudaydah resulted in one death and three people went missing.

1602 GMT — Residents of Syrian village demand end to Israel’s illegal occupation

Residents of Suwayseh, a village in Syria’s Quneitra province illegally occupied by the Israeli army, have called for an end to Israeli aggression and demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Following the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, Israel increased its air strikes on the country and expanded its illegal ground occupation.

Residents of Suwayseh, located in southwestern Quneitra, shared their grievances with Anadolu Agency.

Shadi Abu Zayd described how Israeli forces entered 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) from the occupied Golan Heights the border strip, damaging Suwayseh and neighbouring villages. He also mentioned direct attacks on civilians, including a child.

Abu Zayd stated that Israeli forces opened fire on peaceful protesters opposing the occupation and injured seven people.

1507 GMT — Israeli military loosened rules of engagement at start of Gaza war: NYT

The Israeli military loosened its rules of engagement at the start of its war on Gaza to enable commanders to order attacks on targets despite a heightened risk of civilian casualties, the New York Times reported.

Immediately after the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas fighters, the military granted mid-ranking officers the authority to strike a wide range of targets where up to 20 civilians risked being killed, the newspaper said.

The order meant for example that the military could target rank-and-file fighters while they were at home surrounded by relatives and neighbours, instead of only when they were alone outside, the newspaper said.

It said the report was based on interviews with more than 100 soldiers and officials, including more than 25 people who helped select and vet targets.

1430 GMT — Israeli air strikes hit Yemen's Sanaa, Hudaida — Houthi media

Multiple air raids targeted an airport, military air base and a power station in Yemen, witnesses and the Houthis said.

Sanaa airport and the adjacent Al-Dailami base were targeted along with a power station in Hudaida, in attacks that the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV channel called "Israeli aggression".

1428 GMT — Legal action possible against US, Germany as they provide 99% of Israel's weapons: UN rapporteur

The UN special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism said that legal action could be taken against the US and Germany as they provide 99 percent of Israel’s weapons.

Noting that there are a "very small number" of countries that currently supply arms to Israel, Ben Saul told Anadolu Agency that about 69 percent of arms and ammunition to Israel are supplied by the US, and about 30 percent by Germany.

"Every country has a duty under international law to ensure that they do not supply weapons to another country where those weapons would be used to commit violations of international humanitarian law," he stated.

1354 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages threaten legal action against Netanyahu over blocked Gaza deal

Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza threatened legal action against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of blocking a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

“We will petition the High Court if you persist in abandoning our loved ones in Hamas captivity,” the families said in a letter to Netanyahu cited by Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The letter accused the Israeli premier of hindering efforts to reach a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

“Refusing to end the war sacrifices the hostages and diminishes their chances of returning alive,” it reads.

1226 GMT — US aircraft carrier forced to retreat in Red Sea after attack: Houthis

Yemen's Houthi group claimed to force a US aircraft carrier to retreat in the Red Sea after a drone strike.

The local 26 September website, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defense Ministry, said the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was forced to retreat northward in the Red Sea toward Egypt’s Suez Canal after an attack earlier this week.

The Yemeni website said that satellite imagery showed the US carrier moving away from Yemeni waters.

1225 GMT — Pakistan's media bodies condemn killing of journalists in Israeli air strikes

Pakistani journalist bodies condemned the killing of their Palestinian colleagues in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the main body of Pakistani journalists, "strongly" condemned the journalists' killings, terming it a calculated attempt by the "Zionist" regime to "hide the truth."

1216 GMT — Israel kills 38 more Palestinians in Gaza as toll nears 45,400

At least 38 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,399, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 107,940 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 38 people and injured 137 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1119 GMT — Three babies freeze to death in Gaza amid Israel’s genocidal war

Freezing temperatures have killed three Palestinian babies in Gaza in the last 48 hours amid a deadly Israeli onslaught on the enclave, officials and local media said.