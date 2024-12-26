WORLD
Slovakia could host peace talks with Ukraine: Russia's Putin
After he hosted the Slovakian PM Robert Fico in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is interested in peace talks with Ukraine that Fico offered to host.
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to talks to end the conflict with Kiev, but that it would nevertheless achieve its goals in Ukraine. / Photo: AFP
December 26, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is open to a Slovakian proposal to host peace talks with Ukraine to end a conflict he said Russia was determined to bring to a conclusion.

Putin, who this week hosted Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin, said on Thursday that Fico, an outspoken opponent of European Union support for Ukraine, had offered his country as to host talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin said the Slovakian authorities "...would be happy to provide their own country as a platform for negotiations. We are not opposed, if it comes to that. Why not? Since Slovakia takes such a neutral position."

Slovakia is seen as one of a growing camp of central and eastern European EU member states that are sceptical of support for Ukraine, and supportive of negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly criticised Slovakia, which borders Ukraine, for the friendly tone Fico has struck towards Russia since his return to power after an election in 2023.

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to talks to end the conflict with Kiev, but that it would nevertheless achieve its goals in Ukraine.

Putin said on Thursday that Russia could use the new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as Oreshnik again but was in no hurry to do so.

"We do not exclude the possibility of using it both today and tomorrow, if necessary," Putin said.

If necessary, Putin said, Russia could use more powerful intermediate-range weapons.

