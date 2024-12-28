Russian energy giant Gazprom has said it would suspend gas exports to Moldova from 0500 GMT on January 1 due to unpaid debt by Moldova, which is bracing for severe power cuts.

It said on Saturday the company reserved the right to take any action, including terminating the supply contract with Moldova.

The supply suspension is a precursor to a total shutdown of Russian gas exports via Ukraine and to Europe, where it flows further to Slovakia, Austria, Hungary and Italy, once a current transit deal with Ukraine expires on December 31.

Moldova will be hit the hardest by the shutdown.

Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean on Saturday condemned Russia's decision to halt gas supply, saying it would leave residents there without power and heat.

In a statement on Facebook, Recean accused Russia of using energy as a political weapon, and said that Moldova would now consider its legal options including international arbitration.

Russia supplies Moldova with about 2 billion cubic metres of gas annually through Ukraine. This is piped to the breakaway region of Transdniestria which uses the gas at a plant to generate cheap power, which it sells on to the rest of Moldova.

Related Why Russia-Moldova tensions are escalating

States of emergency