WORLD
3 MIN READ
German security chiefs face grilling over deadly Christmas market attack
The suspect has been remanded in custody in a top-security facility on five counts of murder and 205 counts of attempted murder, prosecutors say.
German security chiefs face grilling over deadly Christmas market attack
Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany needs to "investigate whether this terrible act could have been prevented". / Photo: Reuters
December 30, 2024

German security and intelligence chiefs are due on Monday to face questioning about the car-ramming attack that killed five people and wounded more than 200 at a Christmas market 10 days ago.

They will be quizzed about possible missed clues and security failures before the December 20 attack in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where police arrested the 50-year-old psychiatrist Taleb al Abdulmohsen at the scene.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Saxony-Anhalt state officials, and the heads of Germany's domestic and foreign intelligence services are expected to face a closed-door committee hearing in parliament from 1200 GMT.

Abdulmohsen is the only suspect in the attack in which a rented BMW sport utility vehicle ploughed through the crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.

Investigators have yet to declare a suspected motive in the assault.

RelatedAnti-Muslim attacks reported in Germany after car-ramming attack

'Terrible act'

Recommended

Abdulmohsen, by contrast, has voiced strongly anti-Islam views, sympathies with the far right, and anger at Germany for allowing in too many Muslim war refugees and other asylum-seekers.

According to unconfirmed media reports citing unnamed German security sources, he has in the past been treated for mental illness and tested positive for drug use on the night of his arrest.

The suspect has been remanded in custody in a top-security facility on five counts of murder and 205 counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said, but not so far on terrorism-related charges.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who faces elections in February, has declared that Germany needs to "investigate whether this terrible act could have been prevented".

"No stone must be left unturned," he told news portal t-online on Friday, echoing similar comments by Faeser.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report