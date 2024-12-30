The whereabouts of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, remain unknown after his detention by Israeli forces during a hospital raid on December 27.

His family and colleagues are growing increasingly concerned for his safety as reports suggest he may be held at Sde Teiman, a notorious Israeli military detention facility.

The uncertainty surrounding Safiya’s fate is fueling fears that he may suffer the same brutal treatment as other detainees in the facility, which is infamous for torture, rape and other forms of physical abuse.

Safiya was detained during an Israeli military raid on the hospital, the last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza.

The raid forced the evacuation of staff and patients, and several intensive care patients have been confirmed dead after the Israeli army set fire to multiple sections of the hospital.

The Israeli military claimed the hospital was being used by Hamas, but was unable to provide any evidence to support these allegations. They also accused the hospital director of “being a Hamas terrorist operative”.

Following Safiya’s detention, his family released a statement regarding his fate.

“We do not know the fate of our father,” the family said.

“Currently, our father is suffering from severe cold, and many of you have heard from eyewitnesses who were released about how he was forced to remove his clothes, including his medical coat, and was used as a human shield.”

Since his arrest, Safiya has not been seen publicly.

His family’s appeals for information have gone unanswered, and there is growing concern that he may be held at the Sde Teiman prison in the Negev desert near the Gaza border.

This facility has long been a subject of concern for human rights organisations, with reports of extreme abuse and torture of Palestinian detainees.

Two former detainees released this weekend from Sde Teiman reported seeing Safiya or hearing his name called out in the prison, according to CNN.

Ahmad Al Sayyed Saleem, an 18-year-old former detainee from northern Gaza, recalled seeing a doctor from the Abu Safiya family brought into the prison.

Saleem is also from northern Gaza and was detained 42 days ago at an Israeli checkpoint when he evacuated northern Gaza.

Saleem said that he knew Dr Safiya.

Another former detainee, Yahya Zaqout, who was held at Sde Teiman for over 40 days, also confirmed hearing Safiya’s name being called during roll calls.

“I heard them calling his name between the names they call every morning and night, and we had men that were brought to our cell and told us they were detained along with Dr Hussam”.