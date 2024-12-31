WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon
"The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were issued this morning," the Joint Investigation Headquarters says.
Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges. / Photo: AFP
December 31, 2024

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for impeached, suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, investigators said, over his short-lived bid to impose martial law on the country.

"The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were issued this morning," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant.

Recommended

This is the first-ever arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media.

On Monday, South Korean investigators sought an arrest warrant for Yoon over this month's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
