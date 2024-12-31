A Ukrainian drone attack in western Russia caused a fuel spill and fire at an oil depot, a Russian regional governor said.

Vasily Anokhin, the governor of Smolensk region -- which borders Ukraine -- said that Russian air defence systems had "suppressed an attack by Ukrainian" drones in Yartsevo district.

"The wreckage of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles fell on the territory of an oil depot. As a result, a fuel spill occurred and a fire started in the fuel and lubricants," Anokhin wrote on social media early Tuesday.

He added that rescue services were still at work, and that there was "no threat" to residential buildings around the area.

Russia's defence ministry reported Tuesday that 68 Ukrainian UAVs were downed overnight, with 10 destroyed over Smolensk region.