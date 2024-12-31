Venezuela’s Supreme Court issued a $10 million fine against TikTok for “not implementing measures” to prevent viral video challenges that have allegedly led to the deaths of three Venezuelan children recently.

Judge Tania D’Amelio said on Monday that TikTok had acted in a negligent manner and gave it eight days to pay the fine, while also ordering the video service company to open an office in Venezuela that would supervise content so that it complies with local laws.

The judge did not explain how Venezuela would force TikTok, whose parent company is based in China, to pay the fine.

Venezuela has blocked dozens of websites in previous years for not complying with regulations set by its telecommunications commission.

TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

In November, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed TikTok for the death of a 12-year-old girl who allegedly died after participating in a TikTok challenge that involved taking tranquiliser pills and not falling asleep.

Venezuela’s Education Minister Hector Rodriguez also said last month that a 14-year-old died after taking part in a TikTok challenge that involved sniffing substances. And on November 21, Venezuela’s attorney general blamed video challenges on TikTok for the death of a third child.