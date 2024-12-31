WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swiss cabin crew member dies after smoke prompts emergency landing
The airline is focusing its investigation on the aircraft's mechanical parts, including the engine, and the cabin crew's use of protective breathing equipment.
Swiss cabin crew member dies after smoke prompts emergency landing
An Airbus A220-300 with 74 passengers and five crew made an emergency landing in Graz, Austria, after engine issues caused smoke in the cockpit and cabin. All landed safely.  / Photo: AFP
December 31, 2024

A Swiss International Air Lines cabin crew member on an aeroplane forced to make an emergency landing due to smoke inside the aircraft has died, the flag carrier said on Monday.

The Airbus A220-300 jet, with 74 passengers and five crew on board, was flying from Bucharest to Zurich on December 23 when it had to land in Graz, Austria after engine problems occurred and smoke filled the cockpit and cabin. The plane landed safely.

"We must report, with the deepest of sorrow and regret, that our young colleague died in the hospital in Graz on Monday," Swiss said in a statement.

Swiss chief executive Jens Fehlinger said the loss had left the airline, a subsidiary of Germany's Lufthansa, in shock and grief.

"We are devastated at our dear colleague's death," he said.

"Our thoughts are with his family, whose pain we cannot imagine. I offer them my heartfelt condolences on behalf of all of us at Swiss."

RelatedSouth Korea reviews airline safety systems after deadly jet crash

Crew members taken to hospital

Swiss said in a statement that "out of respect for the loved ones, we will not provide detailed information about our employee or the cause of death."

Recommended

After the plane made an emergency landing, one cabin crew member was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Graz and taken into intensive care.

Another cabin crew member was also taken to hospital.

All passengers were evacuated and 12 received medical attention. Swiss on Tuesday said that all passengers who were admitted to hospital had since been able to leave.

Chief operating officer Oliver Buchhofer thanked the local emergency services in Graz who had helped passengers and crew.

"This is the saddest of days for us all," he said.

"Losing our colleague and fellow member of our Swiss team leaves me distraught and dismayed."

He said Swiss would work "with the relevant authorities, to determine the causes involved."

Swiss said the focus of its investigation was on the mechanical parts of the aircraft, such as the engine, but also on the use of protective breathing equipment for the cabin crew.

RelatedRussia pledges to punish those responsible for plane crash: Azerbaijan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report