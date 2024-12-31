WORLD
2 MIN READ
Benin protests 'rear base for terrorists' remark by Niger leader
Ties between the two neighbours had been strained following the military coup that overthrew Niger's elected president Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.
Benin protests 'rear base for terrorists' remark by Niger leader
Ties between the two neighbours had been strained following the military coup in Niger. / AFP archive / Others
December 31, 2024

Benin has protested remarks by Niger's military ruler accusing its neighbour of involvement in terrorist acts and summoned a Nigerien diplomat "for clarifications".

General Abdourahamane Tiani accused Benin of serving as a rear base for terrorists and wanting to destabilise his country, in an interview on Niger State television last Wednesday.

Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Bakari sent an official letter of protest on Tuesday about the comments to his Nigerien counterpart, a diplomatic source told AFP.

"Due to the unfounded accusations made against our country, the Chargé d'affaires of Niger has been summoned," the Beninese Foreign Ministry said on X.

Bakari received the diplomat "for clarifications".

"Benin remains committed to dialogue and to fraternal collaboration between the two nations," the Beninese foreign ministry said on X.

Recommended

Each of the West African countries have named a new ambassador in the other.

Ties between the two neighbours had been strained since July 2023, when General Tiani, former head of the presidential guard, seized power with a military coup.

A tug of war then broke out over landlocked Niger's export of oil via the Beninese coast and disputes over the opening of their shared border, but in recent months signs of reconciliation have grown.

Niger regularly accuses neighbouring Benin of harbouring "French bases", which Beninese authorities and France deny.

While Niger is at odds with Benin, it has forged closer ties with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, two countries also governed by military regimes that came to power in coups.

RelatedGeneral Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself new Niger leader on live TV
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report